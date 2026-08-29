Police seek man lost in Waterloo

Illustration picture shows the police station in Waterloo, Saturday 11 July 2020. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Police and Child Focus on Saturday issued a missing person appeal for 21-year-old Olivier Bolko, who has not been heard from since leaving his workplace on foot in Waterloo on Friday at around midday.

The appeal was launched at the request of the Nivelles public prosecutor’s office.

Bolko disappeared after leaving his place of work on Drève Richelle in Waterloo, in Walloon Brabant.

He is between 1.75m and 1.80m tall and has a heavy build.

He has short brown hair with longer strands at the front and green eyes.

When he went missing, he was wearing black jogging trousers and a light-coloured T-shirt with writing on the front.

Anyone with information about Bolko or his disappearance is asked to contact the police on the freephone number 0800/30.30.0 or Child Focus on 116 000.

Witnesses can also send information by email to avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.

Related News