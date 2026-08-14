Police seek woman last seen leaving her house in central Brussels

Credit: Federal Police.

Federal Police are appealing to members of the public to help seek a woman who has been missing since last seen leaving her home in central Brussels on Wednesday.

Rachida Siouda, 60, left her home on Place Anneessens at around 15:00 on Wednesday 12 August and has not been seen ever since.

A missing-person appeal was issued at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office.

She is around 1.60 metres tall, of average build and has long grey-white hair. She usually wears a small headscarf that partially covers her hair.

Police warned that she may appear confused or disoriented.

Anyone who has seen Siouda or has information about where she may be is asked to contact the police by email at opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or via the freephone number 0800 30 30 0.

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