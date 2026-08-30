Youth football recruiter under investigation for sexual abuse

Illustrative image of a court room. Credit: Belga

A youth recruitment official at football club RAAL La Louvière is under judicial investigation following a complaint alleging sexual abuse of a young player, and has since been removed from his duties.

The family’s lawyer confirmed the investigation to Belga on Saturday, corroborating earlier reporting by RTL info.

The alleged abuse is said to have begun when the victim was 15. According to the complaint, the recruiter developed a close relationship with the teenager over several years.

He is alleged to have accommodated the boy at his home for several days a week, as though he were staying at a boarding facility. RTL info, citing an internal source, reported that the sexual assaults are alleged to have taken place in that context.

The man is also suspected of taking photographs of the teenager in the shower, as well as of other young players during a training camp.

The victim is said to have distanced himself from the recruiter in January 2026 and filed a complaint three months later.

RAAL has confirmed that it opened an internal case and said it ended its collaboration with the recruiter after the complaint was filed, according to RTL info.

Fabian Lauvaux, the victim’s lawyer, confirmed that an investigating magistrate’s inquiry had been opened by the Mons public prosecutor’s office concerning a youth recruiter at RAAL.

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