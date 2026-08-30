Cars catch fire in Brussels, one resident injured

Illustrative image of a fire brigade. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Two cars caught fire overnight in Schaerbeek, Brussels, injuring one person and damaging nearby buildings, the Brussels fire brigade said on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to Rue Van Hammée at about 1:50 on Sunday. When they arrived, a Renault and a Dacia were already engulfed in flames.

The crews brought the blaze under control, but both vehicles were badly damaged. Heat and smoke also damaged the facades of two nearby houses.

A resident of a neighbouring home jumped from a first-floor window because of the smoke, fire brigade spokesperson Walter Derieuw said.

The person suffered injuries to their lower limbs and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

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