After-school childcare prices to rise in a third of Flemish municipalities

Illustrative image of pupils. Credit: Belga/Virginie Lefour

After-school childcare will become more expensive from Tuesday in one in three Flemish municipalities, according to a survey by the Flemish Association of Cities and Municipalities (VVSG).

The rise comes as the BOA decree, which is taking effect this year, makes local authorities fully responsible for organising after-school childcare. The decree, covering after-school childcare and activities, is intended to improve the quality of provision and make it easier for children and families to access childcare and leisure activities.

According to the VVSG survey of 97 local authorities, two in three municipalities said that goal had been achieved. Almost half of the authorities, 43%, said they were now able to organise more activities.

In most municipalities, the number of childcare places and opening hours have remained unchanged. Two-thirds reported no change in capacity, while 83% said opening hours had stayed the same.

However, challenges remain. In a third of the municipalities, the cost of childcare is actually rising. The Flemish Government had already allocated additional funds for the implementation of the BOA decree, but these have not proved sufficient in all cases.

About half of the authorities surveyed said they were allocating an extra €100,000 to €500,000 each year for after-school childcare and activities. Two in three said they needed further funding to meet the decree’s objectives.

Ahead of the Flemish budget for 2027, the VVSG is calling for sufficient financial resources, clear rules and targeted support for local authorities.

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