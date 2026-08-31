Young woman found dead in a home in Antwerp

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The body of a 28-year-old woman was found on Sunday in a house in Mol, Antwerp province, and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the cause of her death.

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the news on Monday.

The woman was found in a building on Doornboomstraat, near Mol railway station.

An investigating judge, forensic police officers and a pathologist went to the scene shortly after the body was discovered.

A judicial inquiry has been opened to establish whether the death was the result of a crime or from other causes.

No line of inquiry is currently being ruled out.

An autopsy is due to be carried out in the coming hours.

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