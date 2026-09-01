Belgian biopharma group reaches agreement with US to reduce medication prices

UCB Logo pictured during the inauguration of the new gene therapy site at the Braine l'Alleud campus of biopharmaceutical company UCB, in Braine-L'alleud, Friday 24 April 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

The Belgian biopharmaceutical group UCB has reached an agreement with the United States government to lower the prices of certain "essential" medicines.

The agreement specifically pertains to medicines for Medicaid, the public health insurance programme, which helps cover medical expenses for low-income individuals and families.

UCB emphasised that this agreement will allow patients continued access to essential medicines, "while supporting significant investments in research, development, and manufacturing of medicines".

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"Our collaboration with the US government reflects our commitment to improving access to medicines for those in need, while continuing to advance science and innovation that can make a real difference for people with serious illnesses," said Jean-Christophe Tellier, the group's CEO.

"These priorities, along with our contribution to the United States through research, manufacturing, and the creation of highly skilled jobs, are central to our long-term commitment to patients," he added.

UCB is not the only company to have reached such an agreement. Eight other companies in the sector are also involved.

The Belgian group also intends to continue investing in manufacturing in the United States to supply patients with domestically produced medicines.

Earlier this year, UCB committed to expanding its industrial presence there, including building a new biologics manufacturing site in Georgia. This is the largest industrial investment in the company's history. The site is expected to generate an economic impact of approximately $5 billion in the United States and create over 330 highly skilled permanent jobs.

Thanks to the agreement signed with the US government, UCB will not be subject to US pharmaceutical tariffs, the company further stated, without providing additional details.