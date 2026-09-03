Teacher in East Flanders faces potential dismissal for refusing to remove headscarf

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Teacher Hadija Amajoud appeared before East Flanders’ disciplinary committee on Thursday after refusing to remove her headscarf while teaching at a provincial special primary school in Assenede.

Amajoud has worked at Kiempunt Campus since 2022 and teaches, among other subjects, general social education. She has been active in education for about 10 years.

When she joined the provincial school, she was already wearing a headscarf. She says she struggles to understand why she is now being asked to remove it.

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The province later introduced a neutrality rule banning staff from wearing visible religious or philosophical symbols, except when teaching philosophy-related subjects. Because Amajoud refuses to comply, she faces disciplinary action that could extend to dismissal.

The teacher points to an opinion from the Flemish Human Rights Institute, which said the case may involve discrimination and intimidation. “Should we not, in 2026, be thinking about how we define neutrality?” she said. “My headscarf is not a message. It is part of who I am.”

The socialist union ACOD is closely following the case. Its representative, Kristof Bruyland, said a dismissal would “certainly set a precedent”.

“To my knowledge, we have never faced such a drastic measure before: someone losing their job over an item of clothing,” he said.

The disciplinary committee did not issue a decision on Thursday and has taken the case under deliberation. The teacher is expected to learn the outcome within a week.