Belgian French-language press revives newspaper reading initiative in schools

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

French-language daily newspaper publishers in Belgium have relaunched the “Open My Daily Newspaper” (Ouvrir mon quotidien) scheme for primary, secondary and higher education institutions, offering free access to newspapers as part of media literacy education.

The initiative, organised by lapresse.be, was announced on Thursday with support from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation and the Higher Council for Media Education.

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According to lapresse.be, the programme has for more than 20 years enabled schools to receive printed daily newspapers free of charge throughout the academic year.

Pupils and teachers can also access newspaper websites for one month through the companion digital scheme, “Open My Digital Daily Newspaper”.

Lapresse.be said the campaign is intended to support media education activities, mainly in schools, by helping students develop critical thinking skills.

The organisation said the scheme must be used within a teaching framework for the benefit of pupils, and that each participating institution can receive a teaching resource called a “logbook”.

The newspapers available include L’Avenir, La DH Les Sports+, La Libre Belgique, Le Soir, Sudinfo, La Meuse, La Nouvelle Gazette, La Province, NordEclair and La Capitale.

Registration opened on 16 August, and schools are invited to sign up through an online form to begin receiving newspapers when the scheme starts.