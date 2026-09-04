Belgians draw up third more healthcare powers of attorney than last year

Credit: Fednot

In the first half of 2026, Belgians drew up a third more healthcare powers of attorney than in the same period a year earlier, according to figures from the Federation of Notaries (Fednot) revealed on Friday.

Nine in ten powers of attorney were drawn up in Flanders.

“Notaries are noticing that more and more people want to set out in advance how they envisage their future in terms of financial matters, but also in terms of care planning,” said notary Helena Verwimp.

In the first half of 2026, no fewer than 92,026 healthcare powers of attorney were signed in Belgium. In the same period last year, that figure stood at 66,399. In the space of five years, the number has more than doubled; in 2022, the figure was 41,647.

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With such a care power of attorney, a person can authorise their next of kin to manage their assets or make other decisions should they themselves become legally incapacitated. “Legal incapacity means that a person is no longer able to look after their own interests,” said Verwimp.

Anyone who is or becomes legally incapacitated can then appoint one or more people to, for example, manage banking affairs, pay bills, collect a pension, or sell or make a gift of property.

"A care power of attorney is also a tool for care planning. For instance, you can specify in advance which retirement or care home you wish to live in later on," Verwimp added.

Nine in ten (83,787) of these powers of attorney were drawn up in Flanders. In Wallonia, the figure was just 5,717, and in Brussels 2,522.

At present, such a healthcare power of attorney can still be granted to anyone, but the rules will change from 1 September 2027. From then on, "only family representatives or professional representatives listed in a national register may be appointed," she said.