Partly cloudy and dry

The sun shining through dark clouds in Brussels. Credit: Belga/ Siska Gremmelprez

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry across Belgium, with sunny spells developing later and temperatures reaching 21°C in the centre and 19°C on the coast.

According to the Royal Meteorological Institute, only the north of the country faces a slight chance of a very localised shower during the day.

The afternoon is expected to turn fairly sunny, although it will remain a little cooler in the Ardennes. Along the coast, winds may be quite strong.

This evening and overnight, skies will be lightly clouded and temperatures will drop noticeably. Minimum temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C, falling to around 6°C in the south.

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Sunday will be sunny with periods of higher cloud. Towards the end of the afternoon and during the night, a few showers may develop.

Maximum temperatures on Sunday will range between 22°C and 25°C.

Monday will become warmer but also more unsettled, with a chance of showers and highs of up to 28°C.

The risk of rain is expected to continue through the rest of the week.