Brussels struggles with managing surveillance camera system

Illustration picture shows a police surveillance cameras. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

The management of surveillance cameras in Brussels is proving disorderly, with nearly a quarter of the region’s ANPR cameras out of service and hundreds of unused devices still in storage, L’Echo reported on Saturday.

Figures from Irisnet, the regional company responsible for developing telecommunications infrastructure and services, show that 23% of the 498 ANPR cameras in the network are defective.

Only 48% of the 13,700 annual flashes recorded by the ANPR cameras can be used by Brussels Taxation, according to the report.

A further 320 surveillance cameras remain boxed up. They were bought in 2022 for the Smartmove urban road-pricing project in Brussels, which was later scrapped before it was ever launched, and have never been used.

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Government figures also show that about 95% of the video-protection cameras used by police zones are operational across Brussels.

In the Midi police zone, which covers Saint-Gilles, Anderlecht and Forest, 20% of those cameras are out of service.

Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès told L’Echo that work was needed on the region’s camera system to simplify its management, reduce the number of parties involved and improve its operational rate.