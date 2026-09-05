All-weekend bike marathon starts in record bid

Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times

More than 40 cyclists are attempting to break the world record for the longest spinning session at the Wintercircus in Ghent this weekend, while raising money for Kom op tegen Kanker.

The challenge began at 6:00 on Saturday, with 43 participants aiming to cycle continuously for 34 hours. To beat the record, they must keep going until 16:00 on Sunday.

The event is being organised by Cyclo Studio, a Belgian spinning chain. Organiser Enzo Maenhaut said the main goal is to support the cancer charity rather than simply set a record.

Related News

“Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer,” Maenhaut said. “That is why we wanted to link this challenge to Kom op tegen Kanker. With these 34 hours, we want to set something in motion.”

Members of the public are invited to watch the attempt and support the fundraiser. Extra bikes have been made available so visitors can join in for part of the ride themselves, and donations can also be made to the charity.

Organisers acknowledged the toughest part is likely to come overnight. They have stocked up on coffee and cola to help the riders through the night.

Maenhaut said reaching the finish on Sunday and raising a substantial amount for Kom op tegen Kanker would make the event a success. Breaking the world record, he added, would be “the icing on the cake.”

The attempt will not be registered as an official Guinness World Record. Maenhaut said the cost of doing so was too high and that the money would be better given to charity.