Brussels film festival screens new thriller with famous French singer

Credit: Brussels International Film Festival

French singer Eddy de Pretto is due at the Brussels International Film Festival on Saturday for the screening of Vigilante, a Belgian thriller in which he makes his first major cinema appearance as an online paedophile hunter.

The film is the second feature by Belgian director Olivier Pairoux and had its world premiere last weekend at the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival.

In Vigilante, Pairoux examines the dangers of vigilante justice and the fine line between justice and revenge.

Speaking to Belga, the director said he first became aware of online paedophile hunters through a documentary in 2017, when the phenomenon was still largely associated with English-speaking countries such as the UK, Canada and the United States.

He said he and his producer initially wondered whether the subject was too rooted in Anglo-Saxon culture, but he believed the trend would spread further. Over time, he said, similar cases increasingly appeared across many countries, including France and Belgium.

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Pairoux said the film also explores wider questions about violence, responsibility and the limits of personal conviction.

He added that the story raises pressing issues about self-appointed justice and the use of the internet, particularly among younger generations. In his view, cinema should prompt debate rather than provide answers, and he believes the film asks questions that are especially relevant today.

De Pretto was quickly identified as the right choice for the role of Morville. Known for championing strong social messages both on stage and off, the French singer was drawn to the project early on.

He said he had long hoped to move into acting but had been waiting for the right part. Previous offers had either clashed with touring commitments or failed to offer the right script or character.

This project, he said, arrived at the right moment, just after the end of a tour and as he was looking to open himself up to cinema. After signing with an agent, he read Pairoux’s script and was won over by the risk-taking involved and by the director’s confidence in entrusting him with such a substantial role.

De Pretto said he did not want to enter film through a lightweight project, adding that, as someone who does not write light songs, he wanted his first screen role to carry a strong message.

To prepare for Morville, he worked with a coach on the character’s psychology and performance, while also undergoing intensive physical training.

He said he trained in boxing every week for six months and has continued ever since.

Vigilante opens in cinemas next Wednesday.