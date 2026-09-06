Police investigate hate crime in mosque near Antwerp

The Great Mosque of Brussels is located in Cinquantenaire Park, credit: Wikimedia Commons (Demeester)

A mosque in Schelle has been vandalised with swastikas, hate messages and dog excrement, prompting a police investigation.

The vandalism at the Tawfieq mosque in Steenwinkelstraat was discovered on Friday morning by members of the mosque’s board, according to Muslim Rights Watch Belgium and local police in the Rupel area.

The board said it was shocked to find the messages and symbols painted on the door and windows, with dog excrement scattered in front of the entrance.

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After taking photographs of the damage, the board cleaned the building ahead of Friday prayers later that day.

The mosque has filed a complaint against unknown perpetrators.

Muslim Rights Watch Belgium described the attack as “Muslim hatred in its purest form.” Its chair, Mohamed Amin Chaib, said it was not an isolated act of vandalism or mere troublemaking, but an explicit expression of anti-Muslim hatred.

The organisation said it would also file a complaint and called on policymakers to improve security for mosques.

Rupel police confirmed the incident, said it was being taken seriously, and added that an investigation into the perpetrators is under way.