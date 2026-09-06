Belgian men arrested after violent scenes in Amsterdam

Police atthe crime scene in Amsterdam. © ANP/Belga

Dutch police said on Sunday they had arrested a 26-year-old Belgian man in Amsterdam on Friday over the violence that erupted earlier this week in Overasselt.

The man is suspected of taking part in the violence, police said. They declined to provide further details, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

Other Belgians had already been arrested in connection with the case. In total, 35 suspects have now been detained following the large-scale shooting in the night from Monday to Tuesday.

32 of those suspects appeared before a judge on Friday and remain in custody for now.

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Those brought before the court are suspected of offences including murder, manslaughter committed as part of a group, and the attempted murder of two police officers as part of a group.

Berry Leenders, a 51-year-old man from Wijchen, was working as a security guard at the home of convicted criminal Jan G. in Overasselt when he was shot dead by a large group of armed men.

Two police officers were also shot and wounded.