A third of young Belgians postpones dental appointments for financial reasons

Illustrative image of a person receiving dental treatment. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Almost one in three Belgians under 35 have postponed dental treatment or appointments for financial reasons, according to a survey commissioned by the independent health insurer Helan.

The poll, conducted by iVOX among 1,000 people, found that 32.1% of under-35s had already delayed dental care because of cost.

More broadly, 50.2% of people in this age group said they had postponed or even completely abandoned a dental appointment or treatment for one reason or another. That share is significantly higher than among people aged over 55.

Fear of the dentist also plays a part. One in six respondents under 35, or 16.7%, said this was a reason for not going.

Financial concerns appear to be linked to a poor understanding of actual treatment costs. Younger people were the most likely to underestimate prices.

As many as 84.2% of under-35s underestimated the average cost of an implant with a crown. They were not alone, however, as more than seven in 10 Belgians overall, or 71.3%, also underestimated the cost.

Respondents also misjudged the price of orthodontic treatment. People under 35 estimated the average cost at just over €2,300, while the real average is €3,700.

For many Belgians, affordability remains a genuine concern. More than half of respondents without dental insurance, 52.2%, said they would struggle to pay an unexpected dental bill of €1,000.

“Necessary dental care should not depend on how much money a person has in their bank account,” said Tom Coolen, chief executive of Helan.

He said collective protection for medically necessary and justified dental care should be strengthened. In that context, he described the extension of the reimbursement cap for orthodontics as a positive step.

At the same time, he noted that some dental costs will continue not to be fully covered by compulsory health insurance. In such cases, he said, supplementary insurance can help protect people from large and unexpected bills.

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