Groen calls for special climate risks committee in the Flemish Parliament

Illustrative image of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Elias Rom

Green wants the Flemish Parliament to set up a special committee on climate risks and climate adaptation after this summer’s heatwaves, extreme drought and wildfires.

The party says parliament cannot simply move on after recent months, arguing that the climate crisis is already unfolding in Flanders.

It points to three heatwaves, severe drought, wildfires and excess deaths linked to the heat as reasons to carry out a thorough review of climate policy and preparedness.

“We counted almost 3,000 heat-related deaths in our country this summer. Behind those figures are people who died because of heat that we could have prevented,” said Groen parliamentary group leader Mieke Schauvliege.

She said it was only logical for parliament to examine how as many future heat deaths as possible could be prevented.

According to Groen, the proposed committee should identify the main climate risks facing Flanders, assess the region’s level of adaptation, hear from experts and draw up recommendations for the government and parliament.

“Flanders must now thoroughly evaluate how well prepared we are for heat, drought and wildfires, because clearly we are not prepared enough today,” Schauvliege said.

She added that action should not be delayed until the next disaster strikes, nor should Flanders wait another two years for complex studies.

Instead, she said, the Flemish Parliament should gather all available knowledge and examine whether Flanders is doing enough to anticipate and prepare for the unavoidable impacts ahead, so the region is more resilient when the next heatwave arrives.

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