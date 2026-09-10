Seaside apartments in Belgium becoming more expensive again

Seaside in Oostende. Credit: Belga/ Dirk Waem

The price of an apartment by the Belgian coast increased in the first half of this year, after a decline in the same period last year, according to figures published on Thursday by the notaries.

The median price for a seaside flat rose to €272,000. For an apartment on the dike, the price went up to €335,000.

The real estate market along the coast has struggled in recent years, following a "property tsunami" during the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021.

Since last year, more properties have been sold again, and this trend has continued into the first half of this year: the number of sales was 8.1% higher than in the same period last year.

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"Our coast is once again particularly attractive to property buyers," said notary Bart van Opstal, spokesperson for the notaries' federation. "The region has plenty of advantages: it is close by, easily accessible, and less exposed to extreme heat than destinations further away."

The apartments by the coast also became more expensive after last year's price decline. The median price (where half of the prices are lower and the other half higher) for an apartment by the coast was €272,000 euros in the first half of this year – a 6.7% increase compared to a year earlier. For apartments on the dike, there was a 4.7% rise to €335,000.

The vast majority of buyers of a coastal apartment (85%) are Flemish. Just over half are purchased by people aged 50 and over.