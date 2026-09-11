Reactors in Doel and Tihange unlikely to be restarted after vessel sampling

A nuclear reactor in Thiange. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Samples taken from the reactor vessels of Doel 3 and Tihange 2 nearly two years ago make it highly unlikely that either nuclear reactor can be restarted, La Libre Belgique reported on Friday.

During the winter of 2024-2025, operator Engie removed samples from the reactor vessel of Doel 3 and then from Tihange 2 at the request of the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) and NIRAS, the body responsible for managing nuclear waste.

The aim was to measure radiation levels in different parts of the vessels in detail, so that the waste from them could be properly classified and treated.

The federal government is currently examining whether some nuclear power stations could be brought back into service. However, according to the report, the sampling operation has rendered Doel 3 and Tihange 2 unusable unless their reactor vessels were replaced.

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La Libre said such a replacement has never been carried out before.

Engie said the samples were taken before the start of negotiations with the government on the possible nationalisation of the nuclear fleet.

The office of Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet said the condition of the reactors is being assessed. That review is expected to determine whether investing in a life extension for each reactor would be both technically possible and economically viable.