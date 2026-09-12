Walloon woman suspected of murdering husband and hiding body

Illustration shows aerial view of a railway bridge over the river Meuse (Maas), in Vise, Wednesday 16 September 2020. Credit: Belga

A woman is suspected of killing her partner and hiding his body beneath the terrace of their home in Visé, in Liège province, in a case dating back to 2018.

Belgian media outlet Sudinfo reported on Saturday that the suspect has been in pre-trial detention for several weeks.

Farid Bouzid disappeared in 2018 after leaving his home without contacting anyone. At the time, it was believed that he had left Belgium voluntarily to return to Algeria, the country of his ancestors.

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Because Bouzid was an adult and had no criminal record, no missing person notice was issued.

Eight years later, the case was taken over by the federal judicial police in Liège. On 3 July, officers carried out searches at the home where Bouzid had lived with his partner, Éloïse, and their child.

Bones were found beneath a concrete slab at the back of the house, believed to have served as the base for a terrace. Forensic examinations confirmed that the remains were those of Farid Bouzid.

The victim’s partner was then questioned and placed in pre-trial detention. She is said to have admitted killing him, while claiming it was not premeditated.

The exact circumstances of the crime have yet to be established. Investigators reportedly found that concrete work had been carried out around the time of Bouzid’s disappearance.