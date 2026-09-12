Wallonia hosts over 300 events on European Heritage Day

Lhomme river in Rochefort. Credit Belga /Bruno Fahy

More than 300 free activities are being held across Wallonia on 12 and 13 September as part of the European Heritage Days, according to the Walloon Heritage Agency.

A range of sites opened to the public from Saturday, including Saint Martin’s Church in Tourinnes-la-Grosse and La Ramée Abbey in Jauchelette.

In Tournai, visitors can explore the Henry VIII Tower, the Red Fort and a medieval house.

Related News

Private owners are also opening their homes, particularly in Liège province, where the Château de la Gotte in Nandrin, the Château d’Englebermont in Neupré and the Château d’Argenteau in Visé are taking part.

In Namur, the Delta and the House of Mosan Medieval Heritage are among the accessible venues.

New additions to this year’s programme include the Blanche Maison in La Roche-en-Ardenne and the Cherain manor farm in Luxembourg province.

All activities are free of charge, although some require advance booking with organisers.

The full programme is available on the event’s website.