Serious accident blocks major motorway

3/2/98 DEINZE NAZARETH: THE NEW FOG WARNINGSIGNS AT THE E17 MOTORWAY NEAR DEINZE MARKED WITH V-SIGNS AT THE SPOT WHERE 2 YEARS AGO A BIG ACCIDENT HAPPENED( NAZARETH)

A serious crash on the E17 from Antwerp to Ghent caused more than an hour of delays between Waasmunster and Lokeren on Saturday, the Flemish Traffic Centre said.

The motorway was partially blocked after the collision. Fire crews and recovery services were at the scene.

Drivers were urged to create an emergency lane so the rescue services could get through quickly. At one point, delays had risen to more than one hour and 15 minutes.

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There is still little information about possible casualties, but there are not believed to be any fatalities. The initial emergency response has now been largely completed.

The vehicles involved are currently being recovered. According to the Traffic Centre, disruption should ease before long.

For now, motorists travelling from Antwerp towards Bruges or the coast are still being advised to avoid the E17 and instead take the E34 via Zelzate.