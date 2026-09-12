'Uprising of the facades' project causes peculiar changes to Ghent street view

A wall painting is seen on the facade along the Mont des Arts in the Brussels city centre, Friday 30 June 2023. Credit: Belga

More than 1,000 people marched through Ghent on Saturday for ‘The Uprising of the Facades,’ an art project in which two building facades from different parts of the city were literally swapped.

Hundreds of spectators lined the route as one facade from the Vrijdagmarkt and another from Fonteineplein in the Brugse Poort district were transported across the city on lorries.

Both processions were escorted by police, while stewards from Flows helped manage the route.

At around midday, the two caravans met at Bargiebrug for a symbolic encounter. After a short stop and ritual, they continued towards their new destinations.

The facade from the Vrijdagmarkt was moved to Fonteineplein, while the facade from Fonteineplein was taken to the Vrijdagmarkt.

“We are bringing those two worlds together here,” said Wilfried Eetezonne of Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. “Behind me, the facade from the Vrijdagmarkt is arriving, and on the other side, the facade from Fonteineplein.”

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The project was conceived by theatre-maker and artist Thomas Verstraeten. Through the operation, he aims to highlight changes in Ghent and the growing pressure on the city’s urban fabric.

At the heart of the project is the question of whether the city is increasingly becoming a backdrop for shops and tourism, or whether it remains first and foremost a place for its residents.

“The urban fabric is definitely coming under pressure these days,” Eetezonne said. “We are asking ourselves: who actually is the city? Does the city belong to the people?”

A wide range of Ghent cultural institutions, associations and residents are involved in the project, including Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, Gent Festival, Viernulvier, NTGent, Campo, Kopergietery, vzw Jong, as well as several brass bands and neighbourhood organisations.

Special music was also composed for the procession. Helena Casella and Wouter Deltour wrote the ‘Caravan Choir’, which participants sang during the march.

According to the organisers, the project is intended to connect two worlds within the same city.

Later on Saturday, both facades will be officially welcomed at their new locations. Celebrations with music and performances are scheduled from 8pm at both Fonteineplein and the Vrijdagmarkt.