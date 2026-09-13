Massive concert crowd prompts square closure in Charleroi

Credit: Belga/ Anthony Dehez

About 10,000 people attended the NRJ In the Park concert in Charleroi on Saturday, forcing authorities to close Place Vauban because of the crowds, organisers said.

The concert was part of the Fêtes de Charleroi, the city’s local version of the Walloon festivities. It was one of the main highlights of the celebrations, which were officially launched on Saturday late afternoon.

Around ten artists performed at the 21st edition of the event, including Eddy de Pretto, Mentissa, Jain, RnBoi, Teddy Bear, Oria and Maëlle.

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Until 2015, the end-of-summer concert had become a regular fixture, drawing crowds of up to 50,000 to the Charleroi Expo esplanade.

It then disappeared for a decade before making its return in 2026, this time at Place Vauban.

The city said it wanted to revive the event as part of efforts to bring renewed momentum to some struggling neighbourhoods.