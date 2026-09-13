Revolut confirms data leak - Belgians may be affected

Revolut app. Credit: Unsplash

Revolut has confirmed that it mistakenly shared the personal data of a limited number of customers with a fraudster who posed as a legitimate government authority.

The bank did not say how many customers were affected.

According to several media reports, the fraudster requested certain personal details while pretending to represent an official public body. Revolut then shared the information without realising the request was fraudulent.

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Once the bank discovered the deception, it blocked the email address involved and notified the relevant authorities.

Revolut said customer funds were not affected.

The company added that it has contacted the affected customers to inform them and offer support.

Revolut has about 1 million customers in Belgium.