Brussels families join lawsuit against harmful flight path

A plane flying over Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

About 200 Brussels families plan to join a legal challenge against the RNP 07L flight path to Brussels Airport, arguing that it harms their living environment and health.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the non-profit group Free Air 4 Brussels during a protest in Elisabeth Park in Koekelberg. The families, from the north and west of the Brussels-Capital Region, will join 42 residents from the Flemish periphery who have already brought the case.

That earlier case was filed by 42 families, including some from Dilbeek, against the Belgian state. The Brussels families will intervene voluntarily in the proceedings before the Dutch-speaking Court of First Instance in Brussels.

The families are represented by lawyers Hans Van de Cauter and Thomas Chaboureau.

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Free Air 4 Brussels said the organisation itself is not a party to the case. However, volunteers will support the families by providing technical information and analyses for the lawyers.

Each family joining the proceedings will act in its own name. They support the claims made by the original plaintiffs from Dilbeek and are calling, among other things, for the straight-line RNP 07L test route to be suspended.

They are also seeking compensation for damage they say they have suffered since July 2025, as well as for any future damage if the route remains in place.

“Since July 2025, more than 459,000 Brussels residents have been living under a landing corridor that flies over eight times more people than the existing alternatives,” said Vincent Vanwijnsberghe, chair of Free Air 4 Brussels.

“The families joining the legal proceedings never chose this noise,” he said. “Today, they are choosing to stand up for their rights.”