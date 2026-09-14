Two women dead after incident in Anderlecht

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Two women were found dead on Sunday in the Avenue de la Poésie in Anderlecht, and prosecutors are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Police were called to an incident in the Avenue de la Poésie shortly after 17:00, the Brussels public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

At the scene, officers found one woman seriously injured inside a home and another woman armed with a knife. Before police could disarm her, the armed woman jumped from a window, according to prosecutors.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate both women, but they died at the scene.

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The prosecutor’s office has appointed forensic investigators and a medical examiner, while an investigating judge and a prosecutor also went to the scene.