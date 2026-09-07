Saint-Gilles majority to submit motion for national response to organised crime

Illustration shows the city hall of the Saint-Gilles municipality, Wednesday 19 September 2018. Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge

The ruling majority in Saint-Gilles will table a motion on Thursday calling for a coordinated national response to organised crime under the authority of the Prime Minister, after a fresh wave of shootings and vehicle fires in the municipality.

The motion, co-signed by the Liste du Bourgmestre and Ecolo-Groen, is due to be submitted to the municipal council. It calls for action with the support of bodies including the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis.

Mayor Jean Spinette of the Socialist Party PS has already made several of these demands publicly and at the Regional Security Council. The motion now formalises them and argues for a response that combines security, justice, prevention, public health and social cohesion.

The majority is calling for stronger staffing and resources for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office and the federal judicial police. It aims is to trace supply networks, financial flows and the leaders of criminal organisations.

It also wants greater resources to tackle money laundering and tax fraud. Criminal assets should, in its view, be redirected to collective community projects.

The text also calls for stronger operational capacity in federal services such as the railway police, the federal reserve, intervention units and special forces. It further demands a review of the HyCap requisition mechanism and renewed funding for police zones through reform of the KUL standard.

Under the proposal, soldiers should be deployed primarily to strengthen checks at the borders and at the port of Antwerp.

The motion also calls for more places in public youth protection institutions and extra resources to prevent the recruitment of minors into criminal networks. It urges structural refinancing and index-linked subsidies for prevention, support services and street social work.

It notes that 14 of the 39 projects funded in 2025 under the Global Security and Prevention Plan were not renewed for 2026.

Finally, the majority argues for a strong social and public health approach, alongside a revision of the 1921 drugs law.

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