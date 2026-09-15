French supermarket chain Intermarché considering a return to Flanders

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP/Joel Saget

:French supermarket chain Intermarché plans to open several city-centre stores in Belgium by 2030 and says an expansion into Flanders remains possible in the longer term.

Intermarché is a major retail player in France and currently operates 146 stores in Belgium, all in Wallonia and Brussels. The chain was previously active in Flanders, but its last two stores there, in Tienen and Aarschot, were closed a few years ago and taken over by Colruyt.

On Tuesday, Intermarché announced the opening of a new Intermarché Express store in central Brussels, near De Munt. The new shop has a floor area of 1,000 square metres and will be open daily from 19:00 to 21:00.

Related News

Intermarché, which is part of the Les Mousquetaires group, aims to open around 20 of these city-centre stores in Belgium by 2030, creating about 400 new jobs. The group already operates a broad network of similar urban stores in France.

A company spokesperson said Flanders is also being considered for future expansion. “That is certainly not ruled out in the longer term. We are assessing each project individually. In the short term, however, the focus is on Brussels and Wallonia,” the spokesperson said.