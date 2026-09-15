Bodies found in Onhaye belong to Bryan Brigou and his son Tymeo

5-year-old Tyméo and his father Bryan Brigou. Credit: Belga/Federal Police

The bodies discovered near the Walloon village of Onhaye in August belong to the missing Bryan Brigou and his five-year-old son Tymeo, DNA tests have confirmed.

The autopsy of Bryan revealed traces of drugs in his toxicology report, but a cause of death has not been confirmed, according to the Namur Public Prosecutor's Office. Investigators managed to recover Bryan Brigou's phone.

“Traces of drug use were detected in the samples taken from Bryan Brigou. The toxicological tests carried out on samples taken from Tyméo proved negative”, the Namur Public Prosecutor’s Office told Belga.

Bryan Brigou and his son Tymeo went missing on 27 June after visiting a local fair in Onhaye. He stopped responding to messages in the afternoon, and both father and son did not return from their day out. They were reported missing that same day, prompting a wide search in the area.

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His car was found in the car park of a football field in Onhaye the day after. On 23 August, the body of a child was found next to the N97 near Onhaye, close to the car park where the car was found. Investigators discovered the body of an adult only a few meters away a day later. The initial autopsy could not confirm the bodies belonged to Bryan and Tymeo.