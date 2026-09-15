Three suspects arrested following a drug raid at the Simonis subway station

Archival image. Credit: Jean-Luc Picard

Police in Brussels West have arrested three suspects after a drug operation that began near Simonis metro station in Koekelberg and led to the seizure of more than 4.6kg of cannabis, along with cocaine, synthetic drugs and €4,420.

The police zone announced the arrests on Tuesday. The operation took place on 5 September.

At about 11:26, a TECOV patrol noticed a person behaving suspiciously and nervously near the station. TECOV officers work on public transport and in the areas around stations and stops.

The officers decided to follow the man discreetly. A few minutes later, a second person approached him. According to police, inspectors saw the two exchange something by hand. Both were then stopped and searched.

After examining the mobile phones that were seized, police carried out three house searches at addresses in the City of Brussels, Anderlecht and Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

Related News

During those searches, officers found and arrested two more suspects. In total, police seized 4,605.2 grams of cannabis, 39.37 grams of cocaine and 327 grams of synthetic drugs. The synthetic substances included crystal meth, ketamine and MDMA.

Officers also found seven mobile phones, four precision scales and €4,420 in cash.

After questioning, three suspects were placed at the disposal of the Brussels public prosecutor’s office. A day later, they were taken to the Brussels courthouse, where they were remanded in custody.