Fatal stabbing in Anderlecht, police arrest suspect

A person was killed in a stabbing in Parc du Busselenberg in Anderlecht on Tuesday, and police have arrested a suspect.
The Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed the death, saying the victim died from injuries inflicted with a bladed weapon on 15 September 2026.
A suspect was quickly detained by police and taken into custody, the prosecutor’s office said.
The prosecutor’s office has ordered the first investigative steps, including the deployment of forensic officers and a medical examiner.
An investigating judge has also been appointed and, together with prosecutors, attended the scene.
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The prosecutor’s office said it would make no further comment at this stage, citing the interests of the investigation and respect for the victim’s relatives.