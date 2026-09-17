Two seriously injured as military parachutists drift into trees

The Falcon Leap exercises. Credit: Koninklijke Luchtmacht Nederland

Two soldiers were seriously injured after five parachutists became stranded in trees during the large international Falcon Leap exercise near the Belgian town of Hechtel-Eksel on Thursday.

Emergency services in the North Limburg response zone received the alert shortly after 12:15.

Around 250 parachutists were taking part in the exercise when strong winds blew some of them towards a wooded area.

When rescuers arrived, they found five parachutists trapped in the trees. One had already managed to free himself.

The RED team, which specialises in rescues at height, brought the other four soldiers down safely.

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Two of them were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two others escaped with no or only minor injuries.

Falcon Leap brings together Dutch and foreign units to train for tactical air transport operations.

It is the Netherlands’ largest international airborne exercise. Over nearly two weeks, military units operating from Eindhoven Air Base practise dropping cargo and parachutists over the Netherlands and Belgium.