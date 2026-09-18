Friday, 18 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Bancontact's operator announces maintenance works, disrupting payments

Friday, 18 September 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Bancontact's operator announces maintenance works, disrupting payments
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Bancontact's operator Worldline will carry out overnight maintenance on its electronic payment system from 00:10 to 03:00 on Monday, which may disrupt some Bancontact payments in Belgium.

The company said on Friday that the work will take place during the night from Sunday to Monday.

During that period, some electronic payments made via Bancontact may fail in Belgium, both in physical shops and online, as well as at petrol stations.

Payments made using Maestro, Mastercard and Visa will not be affected. Cash withdrawals from ATMs will also remain available.

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