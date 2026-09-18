Bancontact's operator announces maintenance works, disrupting payments

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Bancontact's operator Worldline will carry out overnight maintenance on its electronic payment system from 00:10 to 03:00 on Monday, which may disrupt some Bancontact payments in Belgium.

The company said on Friday that the work will take place during the night from Sunday to Monday.

During that period, some electronic payments made via Bancontact may fail in Belgium, both in physical shops and online, as well as at petrol stations.

Payments made using Maestro, Mastercard and Visa will not be affected. Cash withdrawals from ATMs will also remain available.

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