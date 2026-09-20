Sunday, 20 September 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Two hundred kitesurfers surf entire Belgian coast to raise money for charity

Sunday, 20 September 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Two hundred kitesurfers surf entire Belgian coast to raise money for charity
Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

About 200 kitesurfers crossed the entire Belgian coast from De Panne to Zeebrugge on Saturday, raising €27,000 for the mental health charity "Te Gek".

According to organiser Offshore, it was the first time the Belgian coastline had been kitesurfed on such a scale in a group.

The participants set off in stages from De Panne between noon and 13:00.

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A rest and food stop was scheduled in Ostend until 16:00, and surfers had until 19:00 to arrive in Zeebrugge.

Offshore, a non-profit organisation, combines sporting challenges with fundraising for charitable causes.

Earlier this year, its organisers also became the first Belgians to kitesurf from Belgium to the United Kingdom.

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