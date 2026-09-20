Two hundred kitesurfers surf entire Belgian coast to raise money for charity

Illustrative image. Credit: Unsplash

About 200 kitesurfers crossed the entire Belgian coast from De Panne to Zeebrugge on Saturday, raising €27,000 for the mental health charity "Te Gek".

According to organiser Offshore, it was the first time the Belgian coastline had been kitesurfed on such a scale in a group.

The participants set off in stages from De Panne between noon and 13:00.

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A rest and food stop was scheduled in Ostend until 16:00, and surfers had until 19:00 to arrive in Zeebrugge.

Offshore, a non-profit organisation, combines sporting challenges with fundraising for charitable causes.

Earlier this year, its organisers also became the first Belgians to kitesurf from Belgium to the United Kingdom.