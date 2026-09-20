Air traffic management company Skeyes says it has 'substantial' offer to end Charleroi Airport strike

Illustrative image Credit: Belga/Jasper Jacobs

Skeyes said on Sunday it had submitted a “concrete and substantial” offer to unions in a bid to restart talks and end the ongoing strike by air traffic controllers at Charleroi Airport.

The industrial action began on 16 September and could continue for 24 nights, from 16 September to 10 October inclusive, between 22:00 and 08:00.

The dispute centres on night-shift bonuses for controllers working at Charleroi Airport.

In a statement, Belgium’s air traffic control provider said its proposal is linked to the future digital control tower, which is due to manage Charleroi air traffic from an integrated control centre in Namur.

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Under the proposal, Skeyes would grant each air traffic controller an additional structural payment of €10,000 gross per year from 1 October 2028, once the “Digital Tower” system is in place.

The company also proposed four bonuses tied to successive milestones before the digital control tower becomes fully operational.

Each bonus would be paid after the successful completion of a stage, with the four payments together amounting to €10,000 gross per controller over an 18-month period.

Skeyes called on the unions to resume discussions on the basis of the proposal, but said social dialogue could restart only if the current strike action was suspended.

The company said the action should end so negotiations could resume immediately and “in a calm atmosphere”.

No new meeting between management and the unions has yet been scheduled.