Supermarket ALDI will start selling art from Belgian Princess Delphine

ALDI will start selling the art of Princess Delphine on Saturday, a folder of the discount supermarket has revealed.
The art pieces will be on sale for €24.99, with all proceeds going to Warme William, an organisation for children.
Customers are only allowed to buy one piece at a time.
ALDI has sold pieces by Belgian artists before, most notably cooperating with Koen Van Mechelen in 2024.
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Princess Delphine is the daughter of King Albert II and Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, and the half-sister of King Philippe.
Albert refused to recognise her as his legitimate daughter. A Brussels court ruled in October 2020 that she is officially recognised as a Princess of Belgium with the style "Her Royal Highness" and the surname of Saxe-Coburg.