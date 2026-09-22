Supermarket ALDI will start selling art from Belgian Princess Delphine

Princess Delphine. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

ALDI will start selling the art of Princess Delphine on Saturday, a folder of the discount supermarket has revealed.

The art pieces will be on sale for €24.99, with all proceeds going to Warme William, an organisation for children.

Customers are only allowed to buy one piece at a time.

ALDI has sold pieces by Belgian artists before, most notably cooperating with Koen Van Mechelen in 2024.

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Princess Delphine is the daughter of King Albert II and Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps, and the half-sister of King Philippe.

Albert refused to recognise her as his legitimate daughter. A Brussels court ruled in October 2020 that she is officially recognised as a Princess of Belgium with the style "Her Royal Highness" and the surname of Saxe-Coburg.