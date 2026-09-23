VRT confirms participation in 2027 Eurovision Song Contest

Illustration picture shows the transmission tower of Flemish public broadcasting company VRT and frenchspeaking public broadcasting RTBF, in Brussels, Friday 22 April 2011. Credit: Belga

VRT will take part in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, the Flemish public broadcaster announced on Wednesday after informing organiser the European Broadcasting Union.

The broadcaster said it had decided to send an entrant despite recent controversy over Israel’s participation, because it believes the EBU now recognises that changes are needed in the current geopolitical climate.

Chief executive Frederik Delaplace said months of talks had taken place with the EBU and other broadcasters about the festival’s role. He said VRT had seen a clear shift, and concluded that staying involved would allow it to help shape the event’s future values rather than withdraw.

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According to Delaplace, “meaningful steps” have already been taken on participation rules, voting and jury procedures, sponsorship and the overall organisation of Eurovision.

Karen Donders, VRT’s director of public mission, said sanctions would be introduced if voting manipulation was detected. She also said that if a country at war were to win the contest, it would not be allowed to host the following year’s edition.

Donders also pointed to the departure of Moroccanoil as a sponsor as part of the changes.

Delaplace said Eurovision’s original values, including connection, mutual understanding and a desire for peace, would once again be given greater prominence. He added that these principles should receive more attention during the contest itself.

However, some practical questions remain unresolved. It is still unclear, for example, whether contestants will be allowed to speak publicly about Israel’s participation or whether Palestinian flags will be permitted at the event.

VRT said the Bulgarian public broadcaster would work out those details in the coming months.

Delaplace stressed that VRT was not giving the EBU a blank cheque and would continue to monitor the next steps closely.

He said the decision did not mean VRT approved of what is happening in Israel, Gaza or elsewhere in the world, nor that all concerns had disappeared. He added that the broadcaster would remain critical, but wanted to stay engaged and help shape the future of the contest.

VRT staff and trade unions, which have long been highly critical of participation, are due to be informed on Wednesday.

The Netherlands will return to the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027 after a year away, with the Dutch public broadcaster NPO appointing an independent team of experts to oversee the country’s entry.

The NPO announced the decision on Wednesday. Dutch broadcaster NOS will handle the event’s coverage, previews and commentary.