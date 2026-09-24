Limburg's police launch record drug raid on two cannabis plantations

Illustrative image of a cannabis plantation. Credit: Belga / Kurt Desplenter

Ten people were arrested on Tuesday morning after a major police operation in Limburg and Flemish Brabant uncovered two active cannabis plantations, large quantities of drugs and €300,000 in cash.

Police carried out searches at 18 locations and found the cannabis grows in Wellen and Houthalen, with a total of 1,300 plants. Officers also seized 11kg of cannabis and 1.5kg of cocaine.

Those arrested included eight men and two women from Hasselt, Alken, Herk-de-Stad and Wellen. Nine of them have been remanded in custody.

Local police force LRH (Limburg Regio Hoofdstad) said on Thursday that it was the largest operation in its history.

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The investigation began several months ago after a road check by the federal judicial police in Limburg. Officers became suspicious after stopping a vehicle showing unusual behaviour, which led to indications of a cannabis plantation.

LRH police then opened an investigation under the direction of the Limburg public prosecutor’s office. Further inquiries revealed what police described as a major drugs network.

More than 160 officers took part in the 18 searches on Tuesday morning. Police said a significant portion of the plantations in Houthalen-Helchteren and Wellen had already been harvested.

In total, officers seized €300,000 in cash, eight vehicles and 22 mobile phones. They also found 14kg of drugs across several locations, including 1.5kg of cocaine, 11kg of cannabis and 2kg of hashish.

Five weapons were also recovered, chief commissioner David Delmans said.