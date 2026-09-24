VRT unions file strike notices on dates of Eurovision

Eurovision Song Contest Vienna, Austria, 2026. Credit: APA/Georg Hochmuth -ESC2026 via Belga

VRT unions ACV and ACOD have filed strike notices for 11, 13 and 15 May 2027, the dates of the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and final, to protect staff who object on moral grounds to working on the event.

The unions announced the move in a joint press release on Thursday.

They said the aim is to protect all employees who have moral objections to contributing, directly or indirectly, to programmes and broadcasts linked to the Eurovision Song Contest.

The action follows confirmation on Wednesday that VRT will take part in the 2027 contest in Bulgaria, despite ongoing controversy in recent years over Israel’s participation.

Related News

In its statement, ACV VRT said it still hopes management will reverse its decision to participate in the contest.

“If management sticks to its position and chooses to place itself on the wrong side of history, we want, through this strike notice, to protect all workers and give them the opportunity to distance themselves from this bad decision,” the statement said.

“If that were to result in the semi-finals and the final not being broadcast, ACV VRT would certainly not regret it,” it added.