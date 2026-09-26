Industrial fire in West Flanders rages on overnight

Fire Brigade illustrative image. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

A major fire broke out on Friday evening at the Vanheede Environment Group waste processing site in Roeselare, with no injuries reported but the blaze still not under control overnight.

The fire started on the site in Pildersweg, though the cause remains unclear. According to the city, emergency services are focusing first on bringing the flames fully under control.

Several fire service zones are at the scene. In a statement issued during the night from Friday to Saturday, the city said emergency services had been deployed on a large scale.

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Mayor Kris Declercq has activated the municipal emergency plan to coordinate the response of the different services. He said there is no asbestos in the building, although various waste materials are present on the company’s premises.

Residents living in the immediate area have been asked to keep windows and doors closed. A BE-Alert has also been sent out.

Emergency services are urging people to avoid the area around Pildersweg and the Roeselare-Haven slip roads. Nearby streets have been closed off.

The city said no one was injured. Everyone on the company site was evacuated, as were staff at neighbouring company Paulig.