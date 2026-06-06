Industrial fire at waste centre in Wallonia

a large-scale exercise is organized by the Civil Protection to test a new procedure for supplying high-flow water from the Meuse River to fire engines located 700 meters away, in collaboration with the Liège fire brigade and the police at the Renewi site in Liege on Tuesday 24 February 2026. BELGA PHOTO LAUREANE BARBIER

An industrial fire broke out on Friday night at the waste management company Renewi in Seraing, according to Liège firefighters on Saturday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 pm in a pile of wood stored on the Renewi site, situated along Greinier and de l’Environnement streets in Seraing. Early evidence suggests the blaze may have been accidental.

Firefighters worked throughout the night, continuously spraying water on the affected area.

“A tanker is permanently stationed on-site and is regularly refilled by two other tankers making trips to ensure there is a sufficient supply of water,” explained a spokesperson for the Liège fire and rescue service.

Authorities confirmed there is no risk to residents in the vicinity, and no specific measures have been deemed necessary for public safety.

Efforts to extinguish the fire are expected to continue for several hours.

Renewi specialises in waste collection, sorting, and recycling.

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