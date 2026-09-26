Walloon provinces introduce stricter fire prevention measures

Namur. Credit: Belga

The provinces of Namur, Luxembourg and Walloon Brabant have introduced fire-prevention measures as the risk of wildfires rises from Monday.

The provincial governors announced the measures on social media on Friday evening, citing forecasts of higher temperatures, stronger winds and no expected rainfall at the start of next week.

The three provinces are still affected by dry conditions, increasing the danger of forest fires.

Related News

Under police orders, the governors have banned lighting fires and smoking in or on the edge of forests and woodland. Sky lanterns are also prohibited.

Barbecues are still allowed outside the affected zones, provided they are supervised by an adult, kept well away from dry vegetation and have suitable extinguishing equipment nearby in case of fire.

In Walloon Brabant and Namur, fireworks remain permitted with the mayor’s approval following an assessment. In Luxembourg province, firecrackers and rockets are banned.

The measures in Namur and Walloon Brabant took effect on Friday and will remain in place until 1 October. In Luxembourg province, the restrictions will begin on Monday and will also run until 1 October.

A new assessment will be carried out in all three provinces on that date.