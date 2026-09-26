People collect over a ton of trash in Brussels on World Cleanup Week

Volunteers picking up litter by the Willebroek canal for World Cleanup Day. Credit: Belga.

The City of Brussels said on Saturday that 1,142 kilogrammes of litter were collected from public spaces during its first World Cleanup Week, which drew 1,302 volunteers from 18 to 25 September.

The initiative extended the annual World Cleanup Day, an international litter-picking campaign held each year since 2018.

13 schools, along with 22 associations and companies, took part in the Brussels operation. The city’s cleanliness department provided volunteers with collection equipment and arranged for the removal of the filled rubbish bags.

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The week also featured several activities, including a guided litter-picking walk along the canal, the creation of a collective mural, and an art installation made from used bouncy balls and repurposed thread.

The first edition concluded with a regional conference organised by the Association of Cities for Urban Cleanliness, where Brussels shared its experience with several other Brussels municipalities as well as Walloon cities such as Charleroi and Liège.

Nearly two tonnes of rubbish were collected last weekend during World Cleanup Day events in Liège, Antwerp and Brussels.