Road works halt traffic towards the Netherlands

Credit: Belga / Paul Van Goethem

A new section of the temporary bypass on Antwerp’s ring road (R1) towards the Netherlands opened fully on Saturday morning, shifting traffic between Antwerpen-Oost and the AFAS Dome onto the new route.

According to Oosterweel project developer Lantis, the change took effect from 8:00. Traffic was diverted overnight from the Merksem viaduct to the Bypass.

As a result, traffic between the Antwerpen-Oost and Antwerpen-Noord interchanges towards the Netherlands now runs entirely on the temporary motorway.

The new stretch has three narrowed lanes, with a maximum speed limit of 70km/h.

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Lantis said fewer lanes will remain available during the nights from Saturday to Sunday and from Sunday to Monday while final works are completed. Drivers are therefore being warned to expect possible disruption.

With this additional section of the bypass now open, Lantis can continue demolishing the viaduct to make way for the future sunken section of the R1.

The demolition works will still cause disruption on local roads. Schijnpoortweg beneath the viaduct will be completely closed from Thursday 1 October at 22:00 until Monday 5 October at 5:00.

From Monday at 5:00 until Tuesday 6 October at 5:00, the road will remain closed in the direction of Antwerp city centre. A diversion for cyclists and pedestrians will be in place from Sunday.

Lantis also plans to open the first section of the bypass in the opposite direction by the end of November, between Antwerpen-Noord and the AFAS Dome towards Ghent and Brussels.