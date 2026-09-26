French-speakers' minister-president 'understands' anger after budget cuts

Elisabeth Degryse, Minister-President of the French Community of Belgium, said on Saturday that she understood the public anger sparked by her government’s recent spending cuts.
Speaking on the French Community’s official day of celebration, Ms Degryse said disagreement was a normal and healthy part of democracy.
“We had to take difficult decisions, and they may have caused anger and disappointment,” she said.
She added that the government was aware of the backlash but stood by its choices.
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Ms Degryse was speaking during a ceremony in the Gothic Hall of Brussels City Hall attended by around 300 representatives of the country’s various authorities.
She said the savings drive was intended to ensure the long-term viability of the French Community.
Last year, the French Community announced a broad package of austerity measures aimed at reducing its chronic deficit.
The measures triggered widespread protests, particularly in the education sector.