140 passengers stranded on Brussels Airlines flight in Sicily

Credit: Brussels Airlines

A Brussels Airlines flight from Catania in Sicily to Brussels Airport was cancelled on Saturday evening after renewed activity at Mount Etna forced the local airport to close.

The flight had been due to land at Zaventem at 21:15 on Saturday. Around 140 passengers are now not expected to return until Sunday or Monday, Brussels Airlines spokesperson Joëlle Neeb said.

Catania Airport has been shut until at least 12:00 on Sunday because of a new ash cloud from the nearby volcano.

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A Brussels Airlines departure scheduled for 14:55 on Saturday is being diverted to Palermo instead. Passengers will then be taken by bus to Catania.

The Brussels Airlines flight due to arrive at Zaventem at 18:05 on Sunday will also be rerouted via Palermo.

The airline’s only scheduled departure from Catania on Sunday has been cancelled.

A TUI flight that had been due to arrive in Brussels at 12:40 on Saturday is also being diverted via Palermo, a spokesperson said.