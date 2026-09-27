Popular medication now covered by insurance

Belgian action plan to fight cancer with nuclear medicine. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Alyftrek will be reimbursed from 1 October for people aged six and over with cystic fibrosis, including for the first time patients with certain rare genetic mutations of the disease.

Cystic fibrosis is a serious inherited condition that has a major impact on patients’ quality of life. It is caused by a defective CFTR gene, which can block the airways and digestive ducts.

The disease can affect the intestine, pancreas and liver, leading to intestinal and liver problems. Nearly 1,400 people in Belgium live with the condition.

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Alyftrek is a CFTR modulator, a type of medicine that acts directly on the faulty protein responsible for the disease. It contains three active substances and is taken once a day, compared with twice daily for the currently recommended Kaftrio-Kalydeco combination.

Available studies show that Alyftrek maintains lung function and quality of life as effectively as the current treatment.

The drug will now be reimbursed for patients aged at least six who carry the common F508del mutation, as well as for those with certain rare mutations.

Reimbursement for the Kaftrio-Kalydeco combination will continue under the existing conditions, along with older CFTR modulators including Orkambi, Symkevi and Kalydeco.

For patients with rare mutations, a 12-week trial treatment will be introduced. During that period, doctors will assess whether the medicine delivers a clear clinical improvement.