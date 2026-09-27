Permanent wolf zones extend further into Wallonia

Hand out pictures released on Wednesday 10 August 2022, by the Service Public de Wallonie shows images by the Wolf Network of the Public Service of Wallonia, confirming a new litter within the Hautes-Fagnes wolf pack. Images taken on July 19 by camera traps show the existence of 5 wolf cubs accompanied by their parents, Akela and Maxima. The camera tracking device covers a huge area in the Hautes-Fagnes. It only detects the cubs when they leave and move away from the den to which they remain very attached for 1 month. However, it is difficult to accurately determine the exact age of the cubs, which are generally born in May.

Wallonia has expanded two permanent wolf presence zones in Saint-Hubert and the Hautes-Fagnes to reflect the species’ growing presence and allow more livestock farmers to access preventive support.

The expansion means farmers within the newly extended areas will be eligible for protection and prevention measures without having to wait until their animals have been attacked.

The two areas concerned are the Saint-Hubert massif and the Hautes-Fagnes.

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Created in December 2025, the Saint-Hubert zone has grown from 25,700 hectares to 36,719 hectares.

It now covers all or part of the municipalities of La Roche-en-Ardenne, Libramont-Chevigny, Marche-en-Famenne, Nassogne, Rendeux, Sainte-Ode, Saint-Hubert, Tellin and Tenneville.

The Hautes-Fagnes zone, which is older, has already been expanded several times over the years.

With this latest extension, its area increases from 63,426 hectares to 70,064 hectares.

The new boundaries of both zones can be viewed on Wallonia’s geoportal.